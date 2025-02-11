Trump tariff war advances to steel and aluminium

The US has axed existing exemptions to the steel and aluminium tariffs, prompting furthering concerns of an all-out trade war. By Megan Lampinen

US President Donal Trump is pushing ahead with protectionist policies despite the market chaos following the imposition and then halt of 25% tariffs on its closest neighbours. While talks with Canada and Mexico continue, his attention now turns to global imports of steel and aluminium. As of March 2025, all steel and aluminium imported into the US will be hit with a 25% tariff. The automotive sector is poised for a particularly hard hit.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/trump-tariff-war-advances-to-steel-and-aluminium/

