Trump admin threatens US$46m cuts to state trucking safety

The Trump administration has threatened to cut US$46m in annual federal trucking safety funding from California, New Mexico and Washington over their failure to enforce recently-mandated English-language proficiency requirements for commercial drivers. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy gave the three states 30 days to comply with the federal mandates, which have thus far cost 1,500 non-native English speakers their jobs.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?