Trump admin hits truck imports with new 25% duty

US truck makers have warned previously that tariffs will only raise costs and weaken local demand. By Stewart Burnett

In a late night social media post, US President Donald Trump has announced the imposal of new 25% tariffs on heavy-duty truck imports effective 1 October, claiming it will shield domestic producers from “unfair outside competition.” President Trump said the measure would support companies such as Peterbilt and Kenworth—owned by Paccar, and Daimler Truck’s Freightliner brand, respectively—while keeping US trucking “financially healthy and strong […] for National Security purposes.”

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/trump-admin-hits-truck-imports-with-new-25-duty/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here