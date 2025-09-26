Trump admin hits truck imports with new 25% duty

In a late night social media post, US President Donald Trump has announced the imposal of new 25% tariffs on heavy-duty truck imports effective 1 October, claiming it will shield domestic producers from “unfair outside competition.” President Trump said the measure would support companies such as Peterbilt and Kenworth—owned by Paccar, and Daimler Truck’s Freightliner brand, respectively—while keeping US trucking “financially healthy and strong […] for National Security purposes.”