Truckmakers committed to autonomy, but expectations must be managed

In recent years, some automakers in the passenger car segment have been made to walk back brave claims of functioning autonomy by as early as 2019. A reality check on the sheer challenge of self-driving has even brought the idea of fully-fledged, SAE Level 5 autonomy into doubt: “Level 5 means you can drive from San Francisco to Santiago, Chile, any time of the year, just press a button,” said Waymo Chief Executive John Krafcik in June 2019. “This is probably never going to happen. Humans don’t even do this.”…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference