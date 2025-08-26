Truckmakers back out of US ZEV commitments

Truckmakers in the US are backing away from emissions commitments in a move that has alarmed environmental groups around the world. On 11 August 2025, Daimler Truck North America, International Motors, Paccar and Volvo Group filed a lawsuit against the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and California Governor Gavin Newsome for attempting to enforce commitments under the Clean Trucks Partnership (CTP). Together, these brands control up to 99% of the heavy-duty truck market in the US.