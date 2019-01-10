Trucking prepares for the cab of the future

Advanced autonomy, new driver roles and questions about working conditions will shape the future of truck cab design. By Xavier Boucherat

   January 10, 2019

When Tesla revealed its proposed all-electric Semi, it prompted a host of talking points, but one was its decidedly futuristic vision for the cockpit. The seat and steering wheel are located squarely in the middle of the cab, an arrangement which Tesla claims is the safest position for drivers providing maximum visibility, and instrument panels have been replaced with two large touchscreens.

