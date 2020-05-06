Trucking already on the fast-track to electrification, says Einride

Swedish start-up Einride believes that an electric trucking future will come sooner than most think. Jack Hunsley speaks to Chief Executive Robert Falck

   May 6th, 2020

The long-term future of trucking may rest on cleaner powertrain technology, but building this future is no simple process. In the short-term, the expectation is that this sector, perhaps more than any other, will continue to leverage the internal combustion engine (ICE)….

Close
Close