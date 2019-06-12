Truck platooning reliant on ‘bulletproof’ autonomous drive tech

Platooning holds huge potential. But ensuring this potential is achieved in a safe and efficient way will require a high level of technical maturity. By Jack Hunsley

   June 12, 2019

As the automotive industry begins to diverge further from decades of manual operation and towards automated driving, the transition has brought with it many challenges and theories. Of such theories, platooning is today one of the most prominently debated.

After a decade of enthusiasm around the solution, many industry players are beginning to cool their interest in platooning amidst lower than expected fuel savings and general complexity….

