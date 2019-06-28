Truck-makers innovate to minimise driver distraction

With their elevated and relatively remote seating position compared to light vehicles, statistics favour truck drivers when heavy goods vehicles are involved in road traffic collisions. When death or serious injury occurs, it is normally those in surrounding passenger vehicles who fall victim: the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) notes that of the 4,102 people killed in large truck crashes in the US over 2017, only 17% were truck occupants. 68% were occupants of other vehicles, and 14% were pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists….