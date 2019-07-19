Truck industry still unclear on the future of long-haul propulsion

The energy and automotive industries are placing their bets on the most viable new technologies and keeping an eye on ‘dark horse’ solutions. By Betti Hunter

   July 19, 2019

It is often hard to envisage a realistic long-term alternative to diesel within the trucking sector. Despite efforts to develop viable solutions for all trucking use cases, the next dominant alternative powertrain has yet to be decided upon. But truck manufacturers will need to act fast, because ever-increasing pressure from regulatory authorities is demanding that low and zero emissions vehicles become the standard across the board….

