Truck drivers must learn to live with cameras for improved safety and autonomy

The final deadline for truckers in the US to comply with mandatory electronic logging device (ELD) requirements passed at the end of 2019, and the law still faces some opposition. Opponents argue that since the introduction of legislation in 2018, large truck fatalities in the US have increased, and that ELDs have played a role: the devices, which track hours of service, have forced some small business and owner-operators to try to ‘beat the clock’, potentially encouraging dangerous driving. Yet the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has stood fast on the rule, arguing it improves safety, and has refused exemptions to any on-highway groups….