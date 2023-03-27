Where next for Bosch Mobility Solutions?

Engineering and technology giant Bosch is pushing hard on the new mobility front. Today its Mobility Solutions unit is the Group’s largest business sector and hard at work helping automakers to realise a connected, automated, shared and low-carbon future. Drawing on more than 130 years of experience with vehicles, it currently spreads its attention across several pivotal trends reshaping transportation. From sensors to hydrogen and quantum computing, the company is making its mark on future mobility.

Overseeing this charge is Arun Srinivasan, Head of Mobility Solutions. Srinivasan sits down with Automotive World to highlight some of the more significant product launches and potential investment areas for the future.