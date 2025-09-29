Trimble urges AI-powered logistics at Transporeon Summit ‘25

The Transporeon Summit 2025 in Amsterdam, the third of its kind held by parent company Trimble, took place against a backdrop of continued disruption. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the invasion of Ukraine, inflationary pressure in Europe, and trade wars are all wreaking havoc on global supply chains. For an industry built on predictability and generally operating on razor-thin margins, the last few years have underscored the need to deliver efficiency through new technologies.