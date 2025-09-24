Trimble unveils new AI-powered TMS at 2025 summit

At Transporeon Summit 2025, Trimble is positing an open-data approach to transport management. By Stewart Burnett

At Transporeon’s 2025 logistics summit, parent company Trimble unveiled a new AI-powered transport management system (TMS) designed to connect shippers, carriers and logistics service providers on a single consolidated platform. The system aims to streamline freight procurement, shipment visibility and route optimisation, with a focus on delivering measurable cost savings for operators.

