Travel apps could aid future city mobility development

The consumer benefits of integrated MaaS mobile apps are clear, and authorities choosing to experiment in this space can better prepare themselves for the future of mobility. By Jack Hunsley

   December 11, 2018

The advent of ride-sharing sparked interest in shared mobility from players in the automotive industry. In a market long frustrated by the limitations of traditional modes of public transport, the arrival of players such as Uber Pool and Lyft Line mean that shared mobility would become an integral part of the daily lives of many commuters. For major cities, however, it presented a new quandary.

Close
Close