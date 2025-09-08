Traton: EU truck CO2 targets are “impossible”

Scania and Traton Group Chief Executive Christian Levin has warned that Europe risks losing its century-long leadership in the truck industry unless electric vehicle adoption accelerates dramatically. Speaking to Danish publication Lastbil Magasinet, Levin highlighted that battery electric vehicles represent just 1.5% of new heavy truck sales in the EU, unchanged from 2024, while China has achieved 25% market penetration.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?