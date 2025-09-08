Traton: EU truck CO2 targets are “impossible”

Traton boss Christian Levin warns that Chinese competitors have already lapped their European counterparts many times over. By Stewart Burnett

Scania and Traton Group Chief Executive Christian Levin has warned that Europe risks losing its century-long leadership in the truck industry unless electric vehicle adoption accelerates dramatically. Speaking to Danish publication Lastbil Magasinet, Levin highlighted that battery electric vehicles represent just 1.5% of new heavy truck sales in the EU, unchanged from 2024, while China has achieved 25% market penetration.

