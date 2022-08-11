Transparent displays may create more intuitive infotainment

Talk of transparent infotainment displays has been in the mix over the last decade. Bosch showcased a transparent LCD panel in 2020, while Volvo has backed optical and imaging technology start-up Spectralics, which has developed a multi-layer thin combiner (MLTC)—a film that can be applied to transparent surfaces like windshields. This could produce a more immersive version of the augmented-reality head-up displays already seen in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The concept of a smart windshield acting as an infotainment system for the driver is in development. However, this requires specific materials. OTI Lumionics is in the business of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) materials, specifically cathode patterning materials (CPM), bringing transparent infotainment systems in cars one step closer to realisation.

OLEDs create thin, efficient, and flexible displays and lighting panels. They are used in many applications, such as TVs, smartphones, laptops, automotive displays and lighting solutions.

OTI’s unique materials help make OLED displays more transparent for automotive applications. “When you make an area more transparent, you can put a camera sensor or potentially an infrared sensor or receiver behind that screen, thus allowing many functions,” says Jacky Qiu, Co-founder and Vice President of Strategic Operations at OTI.