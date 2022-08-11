Transparent displays may create more intuitive infotainment

OLED technology could take screens to the windscreen and rear-view mirror. By Elle Farrell-Kingsley

Talk of transparent infotainment displays has been in the mix over the last decade. Bosch showcased a transparent LCD panel in 2020, while Volvo has backed optical and imaging technology start-up Spectralics, which has developed a multi-layer thin combiner (MLTC)—a film that can be applied to transparent surfaces like windshields. This could produce a more immersive version of the augmented-reality head-up displays already seen in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The concept of a smart windshield acting as an infotainment system for the driver is in development. However, this requires specific materials. OTI Lumionics is in the business of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) materials, specifically cathode patterning materials (CPM), bringing transparent infotainment systems in cars one step closer to realisation.

OLEDs create thin, efficient, and flexible displays and lighting panels. They are used in many applications, such as TVs, smartphones, laptops, automotive displays and lighting solutions.

Transparent screens are created with OTI's powder

OTI’s unique materials help make OLED displays more transparent for automotive applications. “When you make an area more transparent, you can put a camera sensor or potentially an infrared sensor or receiver behind that screen, thus allowing many functions,” says Jacky Qiu, Co-founder and Vice President of Strategic Operations at OTI.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here