Transparency about testing needed to build consumer trust

As consumers still lack trust in AVs, companies are using a soft approach to introduce self-driving cars to the public and measuring their responses. By Betti Hunter

   April 26, 2019

The automotive industry is pushing forward the development of autonomous vehicles (AVs). But is the public ready for them? According to 2018 research by IPSOS, people living in developing countries are most receptive to automation, especially in India and China. However, numerous 2019 surveys, such as those conducted by Reuters and the American Automobile Association (AAA), suggest that Americans and Europeans are still wary of autonomous and self-driving cars….

