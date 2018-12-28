Transfix on a mission to fix freight

The time is now for freight as a service, says Transfix CEO Drew McElroy. Watch as this fast-moving freight aggregator makes headlines in 2019. By Xavier Boucherat

   December 28, 2018

Moving in parallel with the growth of mobility as a service (MaaS) is freight as a service (FaaS). By taking advantage of the same improvements in vehicular connectivity and application software, it is thought that innovators in the segment could one day offer a host of gig-economy style possibilities for distributors, fleet operators and owner-operators….

Close
Close