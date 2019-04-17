Traditional dealer assets provide solid base for evolution

From a varied vehicle fleet and trained staff to maintenance facilities and a local customer base, dealers have plenty of assets. They simply need to use them more effectively, writes Megan Lampinen

   April 17, 2019

It’s crunch time for automotive retailers as purchasing behaviour undergoes a radical revolution. The rise of shared mobility, greater connectivity, alternative ownership options, electrification and online shopping are impacting the wider vehicle retail experience, and dealers ignore these trends at their peril.

