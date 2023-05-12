Trade deals, tariffs and Brexit: how will they shape UK prospects?

These significant forces have not yet led to a major change in export markets served by UK vehicle companies, but they could in future, writes Ian Henry

Until the Brexit vote in 2016, few people in the UK, even within the automotive sector, knew much or even thought about trade deals and tariffs. The Brexit negotiations changed that and the actual and potential costs of leaving a large trading bloc were front and centre of the industry’s concerns. The UK-EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) is undoubtedly imperfect, but it gave UK automotive manufacturing a better deal than many other sectors, and for the UK vehicle manufacturers, things have  largely continued as they did under EU membership.

The TCA allows UK vehicle manufacturers to include EU content as if it were sourced from UK suppliers for the rules of origin provisions of the TCA; this means that provided UK-made vehicles have 55% combined UK and EU content they can be exported to the EU tariff-free.  All UK made vehicles meet that stipulation. In the reverse direction almost all EU-made cars also qualify, but isolated exceptions exist. The Ford Fiesta ST, made in Cologne (albeit not for much longer), is subject to import tariffs when it arrives in the UK, because this variant uses an engine and transmission from North America which, along with some other non-EU content, takes this vehicle below the 55% combined UK-EU content level.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here