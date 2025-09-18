Toyota’s Hino to launch Japan fuel cell truck in October

Toyota’s Hino Motors has announced it will launch Japan’s first commercially available hydrogen-powered truck in October, even as weak demand and scarce refuelling infrastructure continue to weigh on the nascent technology’s global prospects. The truck in question—the Profia Z FCV—will use technology derived from Toyota’s Mirai fuel-cell car and will initially be marketed in Tokyo and Nagoya.
