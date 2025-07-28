Toyota weighs selling US-made cars in Japan

Toyota is considering importing its US-manufactured vehicles (both passenger cars and commercial vehicles) to Japan in the wake of a bilateral trade agreement between the US and Japan that cut tariffs on Japanese cars from 27.5% to 15%. Chairman Akio Toyoda confirmed the plans on 26 July, although historically non-Japanese-made vehicles have struggled to find buyers in the country.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?