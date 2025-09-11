Toyota to produce two new electric SUVs in Kentucky

Toyota has confirmed it will begin manufacturing two battery-powered SUVs at its Kentucky plant as part of a strategic production realignment across its US facilities. The Japanese automaker plans to build two three-row electric SUVs at the plant, with sources indicating to Reuters these vehicles will be based on the popular RAV4 and Land Cruiser nameplates, representing Toyota's most significant commitment to date electrifying its core US lineup.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?