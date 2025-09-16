Toyota launches e-Pallete, targets SAE Level 4 autonomy

The e-Palette has had a long journey to sales launch, but driverless autonomy remains a couple of years away. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota has launched its e-Palette electric minibus in Japan, outlining plans to equip the model with SAE Level 4 autonomous driving capability by fiscal 2027. The announcement underscores Toyota’s ambition to deliver fully self-driving mobility under defined conditions, positing the e-Palette as a solution for both shuttle services and as a multi-purpose platform for use cases such as mobile retail and food vending.

