Toyota invests in new EV production line at Czech plant

Toyota’s Czech plant will become its first in Europe to produce fully-electric vehicles. By Stewart Burnett

Toyota will invest €680m (US$792bn) to establish new production capacity for an as-yet-unspecified electric vehicle (EV) at its existing plant in the Czech Republic. The Japanese automaker announced the expansion alongside Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Industry Minister Lukáš Vlček, with the government contributing €64m to support a dedicated battery assembly facility.

