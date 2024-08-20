TomTom: location data holds key to EV charging confidence

How can an expert in mapping help address pain points with the EV charging experience? By Megan Lampinen

Digital mapping entered the automotive sector as a relatively simple means of helping direct drivers to their destination with turn-by-turn navigation, but it’s come a long way since then. From ADAS maps that improve the functionality of common driver assistance systems to High Definition maps for autonomous vehicles, location data has become the star of new mobility. As the industry transitions to electric vehicles (EVs), it adds yet another role, and a pivotal one at that.

With EV uptake spreading beyond the early adopters, more drivers are now relying on public charging infrastructure. Convincing them that the necessary chargers are in place and available along their route could go far in encouraging many drivers to make the switch. That’s where location data expert TomTom believes it can make a real difference. Its real-time location data insights can provide tailored guidance on charging planning, taking into account variables such as traffic congestion and charge point usage along the route. Drew Meehan, Senior Product Manager for EV at TomTom, explains how this unique expertise could contribute to the evolution of the charging experience.

How would you describe the current state of play with today’s EV charging experience?

The EV charging experience is currently marked by rapid growth and technological advancements, but it still faces regional disparities. In developed regions such as North America and Western Europe, the infrastructure is expanding quickly, with an increasing number of fast-charging stations and user-friendly apps simplifying the process. However, these areas still encounter issues like inconsistent charging speeds and station availability. Developing regions often lag in infrastructure, with fewer charging stations and less reliable services, which can hinder EV adoption.

Variations in government policies, investment levels, and consumer adoption rates contribute to these regional differences. For instance, countries like Norway and the Netherlands are leaders in EV infrastructure due to strong governmental support and incentives, while regions with less supportive policies struggle to keep up.

TomTom is an expert in navigation and location data. What are some of the charging pain points that it can address with its unique expertise?

Not only do EV drivers and fleets need to think about how to get from point A to B in the most efficient way, but they also need to think about where they can charge en route, how long that will take, and if it will affect their schedule. One key issue is the difficulty in locating charging stations. TomTom can provide precise and up-to-date maps showing all available charging points, along with real-time data on their availability and operational status. This helps drivers easily find and navigate to the nearest charging station, reducing the uncertainty and inconvenience often associated with EV charging.

Another major pain point is route planning for long trips. Advanced route optimisation algorithms can incorporate charging stops into travel plans, ensuring that drivers reach their destinations efficiently without running out of battery. Additionally, we can provide real-time traffic and congestion data, helping drivers avoid busy stations and reduce waiting times. By addressing these issues, TomTom can make EV charging more reliable, efficient, and user-friendly.

How transformative could TomTom’s offering be for EV drivers and the wider ecosystem?

TomTom alone cannot resolve all the challenges associated with EVs; it requires a collaborative effort among automakers, system developers, e-mobility service providers (eMSP), and charge point operators (CPO). To facilitate this collaboration and ensure that end-users receive essential data, TomTom offers its expertise through APIs and SDKs. These tools provide EV-specific data, advanced routing algorithms, and precise location technology to developers creating systems for EV fleet management and in-vehicle infotainment platforms.

For instance, imagine a new charging station is established in an area previously lacking EV chargers. Once these chargers are operational, TomTom’s maps can instantly update to reflect this information in cars, vans, and fleet management platforms, enabling users to start utilising the new charging options immediately. Additionally, when new plug types are introduced or a charger becomes available, this information is promptly communicated to those who need it. This ensures that users are always aware of the continually evolving and expanding charging network.

What scope do you see for further improvement?

Navigation is no longer just about reaching your destination; with EVs, it’s also about choosing where and when you want to charge. Personalisation will be crucial in enhancing this experience. By integrating information from a driver’s eMSP or CPO subscription with their in-dash navigation, drivers can choose the best price, amenities, or location for their charging. Additionally, seamless integration between in-car systems and other digital devices ensures that essential information is always accessible. While the industry still has progress to make in addressing charging anxiety, creating a more streamlined and cohesive charging infrastructure and providing drivers with better data and tools can pave the way for a brighter, electrified future.

As EVs take a much greater share of the overall vehicle park, what new products/services might be required?

One of the big differences with EVs is the increased importance of the out-of-car experience. This comes partly from the fact that EVs are at the forefront of a new generation of software-defined vehicles, but also because the charging process itself often happens while a driver is away from the vehicle. Initiating charging sessions, monitoring battery status, and planning charging stops are all part of a seamless end-to-end experience that drivers don’t just value, they expect.

What sort of partnerships does TomTom have in the charging space?

TomTom has a long history of partnerships in this field, as we’ve been supporting EVs for more than a decade. As a super-aggregator of EV POI data, we work with dozens of global sources to ensure that we have the best coverage for the specific needs of each region and country. We also have direct integrations with eMSPs and CPOs in the European and North American markets to support rich data and charging services for OEMs. Considering the current fragmentation in the EV charging market, we believe this is a key feature to streamline the charging process and reduce charging anxiety.

EV charging: what’s the balance between challenge and opportunity moving forward?

The balance involves addressing significant hurdles while leveraging emerging advancements. Key challenges include the need for widespread and reliable infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas, and the lack of standardisation in charging plugs and payment systems, which complicates the user experience.

On the opportunity side, technological advancements in battery and ultra-fast charging technology promise to significantly reduce charging times and enhance user convenience. Integrating renewable energy sources with EV charging can create more sustainable and cost-effective solutions. Furthermore, the use of advanced location data and connectivity to provide real-time information on charging station availability, pricing, and optimal routes can help alleviate range anxiety and improve the overall EV charging experience.