Tier 1s are essential partners in the connected truck project

Continental and more will bring real time data to the connected truck, along with added well-being for drivers. They will likely prove indispensable partners. By Xavier Boucherat

   May 6th, 2020

It is a challenging time to be a Tier 1 in the commercial vehicle sector, with the world’s major manufacturers under increasing pressure to deliver customers the connected services and experiences which will likely come to define modern logistics and haulage. New expertise, fresh innovation and revised mind-sets when it comes to product offerings will be essential. So how are suppliers coping, and how do they see connectivity transforming the trucking sector?…

