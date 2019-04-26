The world’s start-up hub seeks a place in the new mobility revolution

While players in established markets boast strong automotive connections but struggle with a lack of core IT experience, the situation in Bengaluru appears to be the opposite. By Jack Hunsley

   April 26, 2019

New developments within the automotive industry have always come from a variety of sources. From efforts to cut racing car weight to the absolute minimum, to attempts to make a nine-to-five commute as safe and comfortable as possible, the source of progress is by no means consistent. As the automotive industry turns increasingly towards shared, electric and automated mobility, this still rings true….

