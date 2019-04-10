The value of automotive data is more than just monetary

While automotive data is likely to open new revenue streams, there is more than just monetary value to leverage. By Jack Hunsley

   April 10, 2019

Just as oil has been the lifeblood of the automotive industry for decades, so the next generation of mobility is set to run off the fluidity of data. Whether the focus is on building shared mobility platforms, electric charging stations or fully autonomous vehicles (AVs), almost every component of the connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) trends is reliant on data to function. As such, the value of automotive data is skyrocketing.

