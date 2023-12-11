The US starts its journey towards a solid-state future

Factorial's CEO suggests its new solid-state facility positions the company to lead the US e-mobility ramp-up. By Megan Lampinen

Made-in-America solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EV) may not be far away. Thanks to government support, start-up company Factorial Energy opened its first US assembly facility in October 2023 in the Boston suburb of Methuen in Massachusetts. It’s a small step in itself but with significant implications for the acceleration of efficient, affordable and scalable e-mobility.

“The US offers a huge opportunity at the moment,” says Factorial Founder and Chief Executive Siyu Huang. “There is simply no American company involved in cell-making today. All the big fives are based out of Asia, and they represent more than 90% of the global market right now.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here