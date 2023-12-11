The US starts its journey towards a solid-state future

Made-in-America solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EV) may not be far away. Thanks to government support, start-up company Factorial Energy opened its first US assembly facility in October 2023 in the Boston suburb of Methuen in Massachusetts. It’s a small step in itself but with significant implications for the acceleration of efficient, affordable and scalable e-mobility.

“The US offers a huge opportunity at the moment,” says Factorial Founder and Chief Executive Siyu Huang. “There is simply no American company involved in cell-making today. All the big fives are based out of Asia, and they represent more than 90% of the global market right now.”