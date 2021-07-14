The smart grid is key for efficient, green EV charging

Major markets are pressing ahead with electrification of the car parc, and in doing so are tackling the numerous challenges that accompany this, from customer acceptance and prohibitive vehicle prices to charging infrastructure and interoperability. Yet as the share of electric vehicles (EVs) increases, one matter in particular becomes increasingly important to address: how will power grids cope with the huge demands which mass EV charging will bring? And what options are available beyond building more costly and polluting powerplants?