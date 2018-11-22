The shift from product to service requires careful brand management

Automakers are learning as they go with the shift from building cars to providing mobility. By Megan Lampinen

   November 22, 2018

Vehicle manufacturers, carmakers, automakers – these various terms have been used over the years to refer to the Fords, Toyotas and Volkswagens of the world. But this vocabulary is growing outdated as companies expand their focus from the business of building cars to the provision of mobility….

