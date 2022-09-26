The science of fuel cells beats batteries, says Hyperion

Although their price range might put them beyond the reach of most consumers, high-performance vehicles demonstrate the upper limits of powertrain technology. Today, sustainability demands are shifting development from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to the new frontier of battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

The high-torque electric powertrain has already seen BEVs achieve remarkable feats—the Aspark Owl claimed the title of ‘fastest accelerating vehicle in the world’ in 2022 with a verified 0-60mph in 1.69 seconds; meanwhile, the second-generation Tesla Roadster has a spec that combines fast acceleration (0-60mph in 1.9 seconds) with a 620-mile range. However, the debate on lithium-ion’s (Li-ion) overall durability and efficacy, particularly regarding its sensitivity to heat and cold, calls into question whether the future of cleaner light vehicle mobility truly belongs to BEVs.