The road to 2020: The auto industry enters a new decade

2019 was a period of change in the automotive industry. Europe saw the first effects of Brexit on the automotive sector, with manufacturers in the UK including Honda, Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover cutting jobs and factories. Investment also plummeted in the UK, with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reporting that investment in 2018 nearly halved to £589m (US$770m), compared with a running average in recent years of about £2.5bn….