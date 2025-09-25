The new Nissan: go faster, cut costs, rethink everything

Closing the Oppama and Shatai factories in Japan, along with a site in Mexico, is just the start of Nissan’s transformation under Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa. The company has pulled out of its manufacturing joint venture with Renault in India, although it will still have some cars made by Renault under contract there. In total, seven plant closures are planned, and electric vehicle (EV) production plans are being revised, especially in North America, as the US government withdraws EV incentives.