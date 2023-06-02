The modular Blanc Robot: a recipe for commercial AV success? 

After more than a decade of intensive investment and development, autonomous fleet vehicles are closer than ever to becoming a reality. The March 2023 announcement of a partnership between Suzuki and Melbourne-based autonomous electric vehicle (EV) company Applied EV marks a major step forward for the industry. This partnership has been in the works for some time now—Suzuki first entered into an agreement with Applied EV in September 2021 and made a venture capital investment in the company one year later.