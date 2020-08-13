The mild hybrid: a key tech already living on borrowed time?

Though an attractive solution for EV-sceptic consumers, the mild hybrid’s days appear to already be numbered. By Jack Hunsley

   August 13, 2020

Electrification is set to transform mobility. Whereas once hybrid owners were considered outliers, today the arrival of mass-market electrification has kickstarted a new wave of development and consumer interest. However, as any industry insider knows all too well, transitioning to an electric vehicle (EV) future is not as simple as switching out the internal combustion engine (ICE) for a battery….

Close
Close