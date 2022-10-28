The metaverse is just the start of in-car UX

For over a century, automakers have focussed on handling and horsepower in the quest to attract customers. But as the engine is replaced with a battery and the car takes over the task of driving, the focus turns to the user experience (UX). The digital revolution, connectivity and automated driving could dramatically reshape that experience in the coming years.

Design agency NewTerritory has been working on creating unique and compelling experiences and designs for the transportation industry, primarily the aviation and rail sectors, but has more recently begun to apply its approach to passenger vehicles. Creative Director Tim Smith describes the London studio as a Willy Wonka chocolate factory, a place to explore and experiment with potential UX for the vehicles of today and tomorrow. As the automotive industry gets to grips with the implications of digital developments, the metaverse and multisensory immersive experiences, the race is on to create a brand-building and ultimately lucrative UX.