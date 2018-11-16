The machinery suppliers shaping future truck assembly lines

Machinery suppliers are constantly evolving the structure of the factory assembly line. Modern factories need flexibility, and increased automation could be the answer. By Josh Wickham

   November 16, 2018

Industrial machinery manufacturers are operating within a challenging business climate; Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is ramping up demand for smarter machines capable of solving more complex manufacturing challenges. The next step in manufacturing is believed to be the flexible, connected and collaborative factory of the future. Taking full advantage of digitalisation and internet-connected equipment, the factory of the future provides efficiency throughout the entire automation lifecycle….

