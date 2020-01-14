The in-vehicle experience will include more than just the car, says Daimler

As populations increase and cities continue to grow, many people today are spending more and more time in their cars. In the US, for instance, a study conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety in 2019 found that, collectively, Americans spend 70 billion hours behind the wheel per year—an 8% increase compared to 2014—with the average commuter on the road for around an hour a day. Per person, it may sound like a short period of time, but ensuring this hour is as enjoyable as possible is a crucial factor that automakers are keenly focused on getting right.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference