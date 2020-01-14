The in-vehicle experience will include more than just the car, says Daimler

With consumer expectations evolving, keeping pace with demand will rest of leveraging and understand data. By Jack Hunsley

   January 14, 2020

As populations increase and cities continue to grow, many people today are spending more and more time in their cars. In the US, for instance, a study conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety in 2019 found that, collectively, Americans spend 70 billion hours behind the wheel per year—an 8% increase compared to 2014—with the average commuter on the road for around an hour a day. Per person, it may sound like a short period of time, but ensuring this hour is as enjoyable as possible is a crucial factor that automakers are keenly focused on getting right.

