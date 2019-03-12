The hype around platooning is cooling

Platooning technology generated such a buzz that it even entered the public conscience, but now the truck industry appears to be having a rethink. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 12, 2019

Launched in 2016 by the Dutch government, the European Truck Platooning Challenge was one of several efforts worldwide to test and validate platooning technology, in which a set of connected trucks on the highway autonomously follow a lead vehicle at a very close distance. This improves aerodynamic efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and cutting costs for fleets….

Close
Close