The hard part is scaling: EV bottlenecks a symptom of cell manufacturing

Tesla may have boosted the profile of the electric vehicle (EV), but in doing so it has also underlined the great challenges that lie behind scaling the technology, particularly as the industry moves to integrate the EV battery supply chain into its own manufacturing efforts. Tesla’s long struggle and repeated failure to hit production targets were widely reported, with original waiting times for the Model 3 stretching over a year in some cases. The company eventually hit its long-promised goal of 5,000 units a week in 2018, with Chief Executive Elon Musk making it clear that the batteries were the bottleneck….