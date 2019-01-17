The future of transportation is multi-modal

Seamless integration and smart data management are pivotal to successful multi-modal journey management, writes Megan Lampinen

   January 17, 2019

Transportation is heading towards a multi-modal ecosystem held together by masses of data and intelligent technology. Data specialist Cubic envisions a future in which journeys consist of multiple transport modes, all personalised for an individual user and updated in real-time.

