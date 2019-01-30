The future of last mile is shaping depots today

Jack Hunsley speaks to Chanje CEO Bryan Hansel about the evolution of last-mile deliveries, and why companies must future-proof their electric vehicles and depots

   January 30, 2019

Electric vehicles (EVs) have become ever more present across the globe. The desire of many bustling cities to reduce their pollution levels has created the opportunity for the EV to make a name for itself on public roads. Here, the commercial vehicle (CV) sector has proven a highly popular field to play in for those investing in electric mobility.

Close
Close