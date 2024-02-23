The future of automotive manufacturing: adding additive

What technologies will enable factory floors to accommodate the growing trend toward EVs? By Fadi Abro

The world is making space for electric vehicles (EVs). From integrating recharging stations into truck stops and hotels to mail services incorporating electric trucks into their deliveries, EVs are already integrated into society. In 2024, Gartner forecasts that 18.5 million EVs will be shipped, and by 2030, more than half of all vehicle models that automakers market will be electric. To meet this demand, traditional manufacturers must take a hard look at their factory floors, evaluate their current lines, and assess what tools they should consider adding if they want to thrive in this increasing EV market.

As automakers develop their transformation strategies and look to invest in new methods and technologies to build an agile and sustainable ecosystem for all elements of the production cycle, there are a few factors to consider. For example, during the EV design process, lightweighting is critical. Also, manufacturing EVs is challenging as the scale and production volumes remain low (for now). So, what technologies will enable factory floors to accommodate this growing trend and prepare for long-term shifts toward EVs?

Additive manufacturing (AM, aka 3D printing) is the technology that will propel today’s auto manufacturing facilities into the future and address the rising demand for EV production. The industry is already seeing more additive labs as mainstays on factory floors. Automakers are increasing productivity and quality by investing in an AM ecosystem that supports traditional and electric vehicle manufacturing methods. Due to EVs’ low volumes, AM can easily integrate and support traditional manufacturing methods throughout all aspects of the production process. From design to assembly, AM can solve the challenge of going to market faster, reducing supply chain dependencies and can easily outfit an existing factory floor to satisfy manufacturing needs.

3D printing has been used in the design phase for a while, enabling automakers more iterations, and materials that support the prototyping process. Traditional manufacturing methods can take months to produce a single part compared to a few days using AM. As manufacturers are redesigning vehicles quickly due to shifting consumer demand, 3D printing provides agility, customisation, repeatability, and the speed to market.

Then there is assembly. Many automakers are thinking about how to get more cars out the door, while improving process and quality. Additive manufacturing is an efficient method of creating high-quality components that will ultimately support the production of the vehicles. Major OEMs like Toyota, General Motors, and Ford are already leveraging the full ecosystem of materials, software, and hardware that additive manufacturing offers, while providing the much-needed agility to produce EVs.

There is also potential for use with in-car components. While AM is not yet poised to support the high volumes needed for traditional passenger vehicles, it does have the ability to bridge the gap between the time it takes for traditional manufacturing to produce a part and when the part is finalised by providing enough parts to ensure the production line continues. Additionally, 3D printing can assist in solving the spare parts issues by maintaining on-demand digital inventories. AM can also enable and support consistent consumer demand for customisation.

The automotive industry is at a crossroads today. Players need to balance their current traditional manufacturing needs with the push to build more EV manufacturing plants to meet rising demand. In light of the changing landscape, manufacturers must invest in AM technology to remain competitive, innovative and most importantly agile. Preparation today will have manufacturers prepared for when the market is ready to scale, and provide them with the tools to enable a productive, robust factory floor.

