The EV thermal management industry warms up

The automotive supplier base is transforming to meet the needs of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, as sales grow and dedicated platforms emerge. Such is the enormous complexity behind designing, developing and building these brand-new vehicles that suppliers like Arlington Automotive have sought to position themselves as a single-source supplier, building a one-stop shop for automakers. Among the companies it has acquired in recent years are the UK engineering firm Magal, the French thermostat business Dauphinoise Thomson, and Wahler, the former thermostat division of BorgWarner.