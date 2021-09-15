The EV charging experience is still lacking

Electric vehicle (EV) recharging has been one of the industry’s most hotly debated issues over the last five to ten years. As efforts to increase range have moved most mass market EVs closer to 200 miles per charge, attention is now turning to the charging experience.

For many, the goal is to replicate the process of filling up a gasoline or diesel vehicle, which needs only a few minutes at the pump. However, how long an EV takes to charge depends on a myriad of factors, from the percentage of charge remaining when the vehicle is plugged in, to how old the battery is, the performance of the battery management system, the kind of battery materials being used and even the weather. The type of charger being used can also massively impact waiting times.

Most public stations charge at rates