The EV battery supply battle has only just begun

Megan Lampinen takes a closer look at the highly competitive supply base for electric vehicle batteries

   April 3, 2019

Electric vehicle (EV) numbers are slowly but surely gaining market share. BMI Research estimates that by 2027, they could account for 5% of global car sales. In volume terms, that’s a considerable number of cars, and each one is powered by a battery pack. The supply base for these pivotal components is a mixed one, and constantly evolving….

