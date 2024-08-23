The electric shift: performance brand challenge

The key is in understanding what drives buyers of performance and luxury vehicles, and why they might be reluctant to turn electric. By Adam Sefton

Inside the Tesla, the minimalist cabin, dominated by a large touchscreen display, exudes sophistication and absolute futurism. Hitting the accelerator powers up the silent car, no hint of traditional engine revs here. The instant and gearless torque from the electric powertrain delivers a smooth, rapid acceleration, creating a unique automotive experience that remains novel to many petrol heads.

But silence isn’t always golden. For a Ferrari customer, the automotive experience is expected to be vastly different. Turning the prancing horse keys ignites a rumble, a primal roar unleashed. The engine comes to life with a growl that resonates through the cabin. Each rev evokes the meticulous engineering and racing heritage that defines the Ferrari brand. The acceleration, though swift and responsive, fuses the driver with the engineering mastery.

Ferrari is launching into the electric vehicle (EV) sector and was recently spotted testing its prototype in its homeland of Italy. With work on the mechanics of the car clearly well underway, there’s sure to be an equal amount of resources being spent on perfecting the transition of the gasoline-fuelled performance experience—so critical to its resonance with drivers—to an electrically charged vehicle.

This is the challenge that all luxury performance cars are facing. There are societal pressures pushing towards electrification, but a customer base that appears less and less interested in EVs. The key to the top of the podium is in understanding what it is that drives these buyers, and why they might be reluctant to turn electric.

The suspension of disbelief

All modern ultra-luxury performance cars are built with technology designed to deliver the driver with a unique automotive experience. Drivers step into the car willing (and wanting) to suspend reality. They buy into the heritage that brands such Aston Martin, Porsche or Lamborghini have been building since their vehicles first hit the race tracks decades ago.

It doesn’t matter that the Porsche 911 now has intricate, high spec safety features that means it is no longer a “widow maker”, because the car is built to create the illusion of danger. In fact, all modern performance cars are little more dangerous than the standard family SUV. The differentiator comes down to the experience.

The key to the top of the podium is in understanding what it is that drives these buyers, and why they might be reluctant to turn electric

The sound of performance cars has for a long time been an artificially enhanced feature that is crucial to enveloping the driver in the race car experience. This is now partnered with stability control systems to stop the car from spinning or crashing and other driver assist features. In the best cars, drivers don’t even know those are operating. The challenge for Ferrari, then, is to incorporate these features in a way that feels authentic to a car that is naturally silent, safe and smooth.

Building the EV-racing jeopardy

Reports are rife that the Ferrari is incorporating an artificial creation of its iconic roar in its EV model. But focusing just on the sound of its traditional gasoline-powered vehicles will not be enough to deliver the full race-car experience. Emulating the push in the small of the back as a gear change delivers more torque or ensuring the heavy electric batteries don’t change the feel of the handling of the car and even focusing on the smell of the car once the driver has finished charging it up are just some of the elements crucial to delivering an EV-race car experience that can relate back to the brands’ origins.

Ultra-luxury is about an experience that engages all the senses. The introduction of electric doesn’t spell the end for the racing track sensation. Much of these elements have already been taken out of the hands of the mechanical teams and placed in the power of branding teams. Though these race-car cues may no longer serve mechanical purposes, they now hold the power to drive emotional engagement which keep drivers coming back. And if a marque is to be successful, the key lies in replicating the distinctive qualities of performance cars through the power of design in an EV.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Automotive World Ltd.

Adam Sefton is Strategy Partner at Design Bridge and Partners

The AutomotiveWorld.com Comment column is open to automotive industry decision makers and influencers. If you would like to contribute a Comment article, please contact editorial@automotiveworld.com